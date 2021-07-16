Northern Trust Corp Sells 40,320 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.