Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,115 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of HUTCHMED worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HCM opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.09. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

