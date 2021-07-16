Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,016 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.45 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

