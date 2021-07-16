Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,424 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 97,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $605.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

