Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Kimball Electronics worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 175,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,255.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $384,755. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

