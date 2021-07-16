Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $268.16 million and a PE ratio of -16.81. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

