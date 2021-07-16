NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.39 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

