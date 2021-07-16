NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.58. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 537,024 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

