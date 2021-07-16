NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.27

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.27 and traded as low as C$10.17. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 158,838 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41, a quick ratio of 50.24 and a current ratio of 85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 58,345 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.92, for a total transaction of C$753,980.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,272 shares in the company, valued at C$1,554,251. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$309,997.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,481 shares in the company, valued at C$6,946,640.35. Insiders sold 178,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,673 in the last ninety days.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

