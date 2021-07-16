Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 233,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,412,735 shares.The stock last traded at $91.83 and had previously closed at $91.25.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

