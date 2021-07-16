Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 4.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $187.44 and last traded at $186.49. Approximately 68,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,791,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.14.

A number of analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $121,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $42,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.