NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

