NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Price Down 5%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.52. 147,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 129,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

