Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $984,717.95

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 38.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $984,717.95 and approximately $5,654.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00107665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00146275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,028.66 or 0.99689845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

