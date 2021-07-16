Numeraire Reaches One Day Volume of $19.74 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $152.43 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $30.51 or 0.00095782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00828652 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,997 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,237 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

