Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP Martin F. Jackson Sells 100,000 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $4,261,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

