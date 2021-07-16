NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.25 Million

Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $285.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the highest is $290.00 million. NuVasive reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NuVasive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

