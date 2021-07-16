Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Churchill Downs worth $58,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.13 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.