Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 77,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $56,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,019,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $22,226,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 319,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE:FBC opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

