Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Upwork worth $58,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

