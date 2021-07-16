Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $55.99 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of FactSet Research Systems worth $55,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS opened at $338.84 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.