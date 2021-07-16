Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $57.40 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,315 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FMC worth $57,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,276,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

