Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $58.35 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Upwork worth $58,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Upwork by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

