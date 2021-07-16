Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $58.85 Million Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,964 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of GameStop worth $58,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE:GME opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.91. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

