Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $58.89 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Trex worth $58,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.92.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

