Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $62.43 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,237 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $62,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of FRT opened at $117.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

