Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Eastman Chemical worth $57,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 199,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

