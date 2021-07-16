Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

