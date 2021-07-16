Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of TEGNA worth $57,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

