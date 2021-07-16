Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Carvana worth $67,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $13,704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $3,774,100.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,987.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,407,027 shares of company stock valued at $392,352,701. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

CVNA stock opened at $311.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $133.85 and a 1-year high of $329.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.