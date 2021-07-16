Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Five Below worth $67,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $185.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

