Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,312 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,312 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of PRA Health Sciences worth $62,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

