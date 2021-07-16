Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Nordson worth $59,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nordson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $222.25 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,377 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

