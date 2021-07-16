Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Edison International worth $63,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.66 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

