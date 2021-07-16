Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 107,940 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of PG&E worth $55,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.