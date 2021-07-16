Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 143,506 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Agree Realty worth $65,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.