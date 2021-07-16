Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 163,017 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,017 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Avnet worth $57,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Avnet by 134.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 747,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.75 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

