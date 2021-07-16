Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,673 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Five Below worth $67,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Five Below by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Five Below by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $185.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

