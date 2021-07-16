Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 42,336 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $59,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $33,072,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

