Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 43,237 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $62,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

