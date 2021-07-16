Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,069 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Repligen worth $57,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Repligen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Repligen by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Repligen by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Repligen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $197.11 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

