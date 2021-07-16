Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,664 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Trex worth $58,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $96.04 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.