Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,196 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 44,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Citrix Systems worth $58,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.99 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

