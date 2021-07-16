Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of NetApp worth $57,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NetApp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NetApp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $79.17 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.12.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

