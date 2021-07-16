Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,502 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $67,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period.

Shares of FMX opened at $85.09 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

