Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,196 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 44,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Citrix Systems worth $58,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $367,633,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $144,085,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.99 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

