Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Lincoln National worth $55,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

