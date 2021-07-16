Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,727,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $57,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after acquiring an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after acquiring an additional 276,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $54,381,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

