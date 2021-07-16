Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JFR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 1,283,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $240,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,361 shares of company stock worth $2,607,032.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 345.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 172,239 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 251,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.