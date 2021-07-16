Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NYSE JTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 33,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

